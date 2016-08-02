FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omega Healthcare posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87
August 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Healthcare posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Omega announces second quarter 2016 financial results; adjusted FFO of $0.87 and eps of $0.57 per share for the second quarter

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue view $181.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $228.8 million

* Adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 includes about $773 million of combined new investments and planned capital renovation projects

* Adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 also includes about $400 million of potential new investments which may close in 2016

* Revised its 2016 annual adjusted FFO to be between $3.36 and $3.40 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

