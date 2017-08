Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Lydall announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $137.2 million

"looking to balance of Q3, orders in our automotive segments remain strong"