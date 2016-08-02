BRIEF-North American Energy qtrly revenue c$24.2 mln versus c$64.4 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North american energy partners inc. Announces results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016 and announces share purchase program in canada

* Quarterly revenue c$24.2 million versus c$64.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Intends to commence a normal course issuer bid through facilities of tsx, to purchase up to 1.1 million shares

* Sites closer to ft mcmurray did not restart until early july, not expected to be at pre-fire levels until late july to early august

* Sites closer to ft mcmurray did not restart until early july, not expected to be at pre-fire levels until late july to early august

* Expects its oil sands customers to continue to grow their production in order to dilute operating costs per barrel