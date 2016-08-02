FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-North American Energy qtrly revenue c$24.2 mln versus c$64.4 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-North American Energy qtrly revenue c$24.2 mln versus c$64.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North american energy partners inc. Announces results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016 and announces share purchase program in canada

* Quarterly revenue c$24.2 million versus c$64.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Intends to commence a normal course issuer bid through facilities of tsx, to purchase up to 1.1 million shares

* Sites closer to ft mcmurray did not restart until early july, not expected to be at pre-fire levels until late july to early august

* Expects its oil sands customers to continue to grow their production in order to dilute operating costs per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.