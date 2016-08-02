FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q2 loss per share $0.33
August 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q2 loss per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp

* Announces second quarter 2016 results and provides operational update and amended guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.8 million

* Production sales volumes for quarter were 212.1 MMcfe per day

* In 2017, expect to average at least 300 MMcfe per day, or over 30 pct growth above new, higher 2016 full year production guidance

* For Q2 of 2016, net production averaged 236.1 MMcfe per day.

* Increased Q3, Q4 and full year 2016 production guidance to 215-220 MMcfe per day, 240-260 MMcfe per day, 225-230 MMcfe per day respectively

* Has begun transitioning from voluntarily curtailment program, which maintained production levels at approximately 200 MMcfe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

