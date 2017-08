Aug 2 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta prices notes offering

* Priced its offering of $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875 pct senior notes due 2024

* Also priced its offering of EUR335.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250 pct senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)