FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.26
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pros Holdings Inc

* Pros Holdings, Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Raised full year 2016 guidance on subscription revenue, ARR, ACV, and free cash flow.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.68

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Qtrly revenue $37.0 million versus $41.7 million

* Sees 2016 total revenue $150 to $153 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $35.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 to $0.36

* We do not have any current plans to replace COO position

* Pros Holdings Inc sees Q3 total revenue $35 to $36 million

* Chief operating officer, D. Blair Crump, has left Pros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.