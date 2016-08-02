BRIEF-Nobilis Health Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nobilis Health Corp :

* Nobilis Health reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 26.6 percent to $61.9 million

* For 2016, reiterating original organic growth guidance of 20% for total revenues, or $275 million, and 21% for adjusted EBITDA, or $51 million

* From this point forward, Nobilis will no longer provide guidance that includes acquisitions.

* "Looking ahead, we continue to seek potential acquisition opportunities"

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $289.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S