BRIEF-American Financial Group sees FY 2016 core operating EPS $5.35 to $5.75
August 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Financial Group sees FY 2016 core operating EPS $5.35 to $5.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc

* American Financial Group, Inc. Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 core operating earnings per share $1.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 core operating earnings per share $5.35 to $5.75

* Qtrly net investment income $423 million versus $404 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780')

