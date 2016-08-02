BRIEF-Papa John's reports Q2 revenue of $423 million

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc
* Papa John's announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 revenue $423 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35 to $2.45
* Qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 4.8% for north america and 5.3% for international
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $55 to $65 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased 2016 North America comparable sales guidance to a range of 3.0% to 5.0% from prior range of 2.0% to 4.0%
* Increased 2016 North America comparable sales guidance to a range of 3.0% to 5.0% from prior range of 2.0% to 4.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S