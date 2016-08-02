FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources-qtrly revenue $329.7 mln vs $421.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16

* Qtrly revenue $329.7 million versus $421.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780')

