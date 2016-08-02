FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SM Energy reports Q2 loss per share $2.48
August 2, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SM Energy reports Q2 loss per share $2.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sm Energy Co

* SM Energy reports second quarter of 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.44

* SM Energy Co says during second half of 2016, company plans to drill approximately 30 net wells and complete approximately 65 net wells

* SM Energy Co says total capital spend guidance for 2016 was reduced to approximately $670 million from approximately $705 million

* Q2 revenue view $344.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SM Energy Co says Q2 production of 14.3 mmboe exceeded plan by approximately 1 mmboe

* SM Energy Co sees 2016 total production 53 mmboe to 57 mmboe

* Qtrly total operating revenues and other income $341.8 million versus $516.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

