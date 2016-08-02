BRIEF-Goeasy - revenue for Q2 increased 18.1 pct to $86.1 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Reports record performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Operating income for quarter was $18.1 million, up $7.7 million or 74.2 pct compared to operating income of $10.4 million for Q2 of 2015

* Reconfirmed targets for 2018 including reaching a $500 million loan book and total easyfinancial branch count of between 220 and 240 by end of 2018

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.75

* Revenue for Q2 of 2016 increased to $86.1 million, an increase of 18.1 pct from $73.9 million in Q2 of 2015

* Says company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2016 including growing loan book to $360 - $390 million by end of 2016

* Increased its targeted operating margin for easyfinancial to 36 pct to 38 pct for 2018.

* Increased Its Targeted Operating Margin For Easyfinancial To 34 pct To 36 pct For 2016