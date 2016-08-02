FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Co Q2 earnings per share $1.22
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Co Q2 earnings per share $1.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* Sturm, ruger & company, inc. Reports second quarter diluted earnings of $1.22 per share and declares dividend of 49¢ per share

* Q2 sales $167.9 million versus $140.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.22

* Expect our 2016 capital expenditures to total approximately $30 million.

* During q2 of 2016, company's finished goods inventory increased by 25,700 units

* During q2 of 2016, company's distributor inventories of company's products increased by 50,300 units. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
