a year ago
August 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros announces acquisition of Petrowsky Auctioneers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of petrowsky auctioneers

* Purchased assets of petrowsky auctioneers inc. For cash consideration of us$7 million

* Additional consideration may be provided, contingent upon certain operating performance targets being achieved over next 3 years

* Petrowsky brand will be maintained as a brand extension within ritchie bros. Family of brands

* Sammy piotrkowski, founder of petrowsky auctioneers, will continue to lead this business for ritchie bros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

