August 3, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portland general electric Q2 earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Portland general electric announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.20

* Estimates that total final capital expenditures for carty, including afdc, will be approximately $640 million to $660 million

* Total revenues for q2, 2016 decreased $22 million compared to q2 2015

* Decrease in q2 eps was due to lower load from mild weather and an increase in common shares outstanding due to new shares issued Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
