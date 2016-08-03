FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Memorial Production announces Q2 results, updates 2016 guidance
August 3, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Memorial Production announces Q2 results, updates 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners Lp

* Company announces second quarter 2016 results, updated hedges and updated 2016 guidance

* Average daily production decreased 5 percent to 231.5 MMCFE for Q2 2016, compared to 243.3 MMCFE for Q1 2016

* Sees 2016 Net Average Daily Production 215-230 MMCFE/D

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $55 million to $65 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $305 million to $320 million

* As of July 29, 2016, MEMP had total debt of $1.8 billion

* During Q2, MEMP retired about $84.2 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes for total consideration of $41.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
