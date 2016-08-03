FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairpoint Communications reports Q2 earnings per share $1.08
August 3, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairpoint Communications reports Q2 earnings per share $1.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fairpoint Communications Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $206.6

* Q2 revenue $206.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.6 million

* Says for full year 2016, company expects to generate $105 million to $120 million of unlevered free cash flow

* million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $255 million

* says annual capital expenditures are expected to be $115 million to $120 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $822.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

