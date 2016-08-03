FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hollyfrontier Corp reports quarterly loss per share of $2.33
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hollyfrontier Corp reports quarterly loss per share of $2.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hollyfrontier Corp

* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend

* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend

* Quarterly loss per share $2.33

* Also announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* Incurred $57.0 million in costs during q2 associated with purchasing renewable identification numbers

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* . Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for current quarter

* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.71 billion versus $3.70 billion

* On a per barrel basis, q2 consolidated refinery gross margin was $8.88 per produced barrel, a 49% decrease compared to $17.42

* Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.