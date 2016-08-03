FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
August 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust :

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly portfolio revenue per available room rose 0.6 percent as compared to Q2 of 2015 to $141 for Chatham's 38, wholly owned hotels

* Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.72-$0.75

* Sees 2016 total hotel revenue $290.9 mln-$293.7 million

* Sees Q3 total hotel revenue $80.0 million -$81.5 million

* Sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.26-$2.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

