BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust :

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly portfolio revenue per available room rose 0.6 percent as compared to Q2 of 2015 to $141 for Chatham's 38, wholly owned hotels

* Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.72-$0.75

* Sees 2016 total hotel revenue $290.9 mln-$293.7 million

* Sees Q3 total hotel revenue $80.0 million -$81.5 million

* Sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.26-$2.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)