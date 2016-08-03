FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Enable Midstream qtrly net income per unit $0.08
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enable Midstream qtrly net income per unit $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp :

* Enable Midstream reports second quarter 2016 financial results and announces quarterly distributions

* Q2 revenue $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million

* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.10 trillion British thermal units per day for Q2 2016, a decrease of 3 percent

* Natural gas processed volumes were 1.76 TBTU/D for Q2 2016, a decrease of 4 percent

* Gross NGL production was 83.09 MBBL/D for Q2 2016, an increase of 12 percent

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.08

* Reaffirmed partnership's previously provided 2016 outlook

* Crude oil gathered volumes were 25.52 thousand barrels per day (MBBL/D) for Q2 2016, an increase of 16.52 MBBL/D

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.