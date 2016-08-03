FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Life Financial to buy FWD Hong Kong's pension business
August 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial to buy FWD Hong Kong's pension business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun life financial to acquire pension business of fwd hong kong and enter into 15-year pension distribution agreement

* Transactions are expected to be completed in stages over course of 2017 and 2018

* Acquisitions will add hk$4.6 billion (c$769 million) in mpf aum, and bring sun life hk's combined aum to hk$34.7 billion (c$5.8 billion).

* Financial terms of transactions were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
