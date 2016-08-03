BRIEF-Charles River Labs Q2 earnings per share $0.73

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc

* Quarter 2016 results from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.20

* Q2 revenue $434.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $425.1 million

* Sees 2016 gaap eps of $3.15-$3.25

* 2016 non-gaap eps estimate of $4.40 - $4.50

* 2016 revenue guidance range has been raised by 1%

* Sees 2016 revenue growth on reported basis of 20% - 23.5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.39, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S