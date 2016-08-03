BRIEF-Time Warner signs affiliate agreement for new Hulu Live-Streaming Service to Carry Turner Networks

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc
* Time warner joins Hulu as equity owner and signs affiliate agreement for new Hulu live-streaming service to carry turner networks
* Hulu will continue its current offering of ad-supported and ad-free subscription video on demand products
* Turner's networks and turner classic movies will be available live and on-demand on hulu's new live-streaming service
* Time warner will become a 10% owner of hulu
