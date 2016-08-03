FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Time Warner signs affiliate agreement for new Hulu Live-Streaming Service to Carry Turner Networks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time Warner signs affiliate agreement for new Hulu Live-Streaming Service to Carry Turner Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time warner joins Hulu as equity owner and signs affiliate agreement for new Hulu live-streaming service to carry turner networks

* Time warner joins Walt Disney Company, 21st century fox, and comcast in joint venture

* Hulu will continue its current offering of ad-supported and ad-free subscription video on demand products

* Turner's networks and turner classic movies will be available live and on-demand on hulu's new live-streaming service

* Time warner will become a 10% owner of hulu

* Time warner joins walt disney company, 21st century fox, and comcast in joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.