Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says collaboration revenue was $28.2 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $1.6 million for same period in 2015