FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.43
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Reports Seventh Consecutive Quarter Of Double Digit earnings growth

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.98Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.1 billion

* Board approved pursuing a 5-for-1 stock split

* Board approved pursuing a new $1 billion share repurchase program

* $572 million

* Sees 2016 data services revenue up 6-7% on a pro forma basis

* Gaap operating expenses $485-$495 million

* Intercontinental exchange inc sees 2016 expense synergies about $100 million

* Trading and clearing segment revenues were $527 million in q2 2016, up 9%

* Gaap operating expenses $1.94-$1.97 billion

* $2.30 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.