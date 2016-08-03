FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clean Harbors Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $697.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $728.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “We plan to divest a subsidiary in our industrial services group”

* Says proceeds from the divestiture are expected to be in range of $50 million

* Narrows 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to a range of $430 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

