August 3, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems sees 2016 EPS of $3.45-$3.65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.69 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results following comprehensive agreement with airbus; revenue of $1.8 billion, fully diluted EPS of $0.35 (adjusted EPS of $1.21*, up 11% y/y), and free cash flow of

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.49, revenue view $6.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.50

* Spirit's backlog at end of Q2 of 2016 was approximately $47 billion

* Due to agreement with Airbus, Spirit extended block to 800 shipsets and recorded additional net forward-loss of $135.7 million in Q2

* Increasing FY free cash flow guidance to a new range of $350 - $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

