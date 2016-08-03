FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDK Global Q4 GAAP revenue up 8 pct to $542.2 million
August 3, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CDK Global Q4 GAAP revenue up 8 pct to $542.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cdk Global Inc :

* Cdk Global reports strong fiscal 2016 results; provides fiscal 2017 guidance along with 2018 and 2019 targets

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up about 5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.74

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Sees Fiscal 2017 Gaap Net Earnings Attributable To CDK Margin Expansion Of 200-250 bps

* CDK Global Inc Sees Fiscal 2017 Adjusted Ebitda Margin Expansion Of 500-550 bps

* Fiscal 2018 targets of revenue growth of approximately 5% from fiscal 2017, adjusted EBITDA dollar growth of 44-48% from fiscal 2016

* Cdk Global Inc sees fiscal 2019 target of adjusted EBITDA exit margin of 40% or above

* Q4 gaap revenues up 8% to $542.2 million

* Q4 adjusted revenues up 9% to $542.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

