a year ago
BRIEF-CDK global to add two independent directors to board
August 3, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CDK global to add two independent directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CDK Global Inc

* Cdk global to add two independent directors to board

* Addition of two directors will expand cdk's board to 10 members

* "well on our way to achieving our goal of improving adjusted ebitda margins by 1,300 basis points to 35% by june 2018"

* "will evaluate our capital allocation policy, which will likely result in additional share repurchases"

* Will add two independent directors to its board under an agreement with elliott management

* Elliott has agreed to certain "standstill" provisions as per agrrement

* Elliott management has an approximately 9.3% ownership stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
