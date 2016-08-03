BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc
* Independence realty trust announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 core FFO per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eps now projected to be in a range of $0.54-$0.58 for 2016
* Sees 2016 cffo per share in range of $0.84-$0.88 per common share
* Sees 2016 cffo per share projected to be in range of $0.84-$0.88 per common share