a year ago
BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.61
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence realty trust announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eps now projected to be in a range of $0.54-$0.58 for 2016

* Sees 2016 cffo per share in range of $0.84-$0.88 per common share

* Sees 2016 cffo per share projected to be in range of $0.84-$0.88 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
