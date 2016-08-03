FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
August 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust

* Physicians realty trust reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

* Total revenue for q2 ended june 30, 2016 was $53.2 million, an increase of 79% from same period in 2015

* Qtrly ffo per common share and op unit of $0.19

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $50.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to acquire between $1 billion and $1.25 billion of total real estate investments in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

