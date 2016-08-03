FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-WSP Global Q2 earnings per share c$0.52
August 3, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSP Global Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.56

* Q2 revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wsp reports its q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue c$1.546 billion

* Full year 2016 financial outlook reiterated

* Backlog at q2 of $5.67 billion, up 2.5% compared to q1 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.61, revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
