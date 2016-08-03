BRIEF-WSP Global Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.52
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.56
* Q2 revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wsp reports its q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue c$1.546 billion
* Full year 2016 financial outlook reiterated
* Backlog at q2 of $5.67 billion, up 2.5% compared to q1 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.61, revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S