Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces rolling chip turnover of US$0.25 billion for July 2016

* Unaudited rolling chip turnover for July 2016 at company's vip rooms in Macau was us$0.25 billion, down 44% year-over-year