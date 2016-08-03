FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ares Capital Q2 core EPS $0.39
August 3, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ares Capital Q2 core EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ares Capital Corp

* Ares Capital Corporation declares third quarter 2016 dividend of $0.38 per share and announces June 30, 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* As of July 27, American Capital, deal had implied valued of about $4 billion, or $17.43 per fully diluted share of american capital stock

* As of July 27, 2016, Ares Capital had an investment backlog and pipeline of approximately $555 million and $525 million, respectively

* Qtrly core EPS $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

