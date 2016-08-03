FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skullcandy and Incipio amend merger agreement
August 3, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skullcandy and Incipio amend merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Skullcandy Inc :

* Skullcandy and Incipio amend merger agreement to increase tender offer price to $6.10 per share

* Purchaser increased offer price to acquire all shares of common stock of Skullcandy from $5.75/share to $6.10/share in cash

* Skullcandy board of directors continues to recommend that Skullcandy's stockholders accept Incipio's offer

* Purchaser increased offer price to $6.10 per share in cash

* Purchaser increased offer price to total of approximately $188.6 million

* Board no longer deems proposal received on July 28, 2016 from mill road capital management to be a "superior proposal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
