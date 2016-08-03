FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cipher pharmaceuticals sees Q2 total revenue of about $11.7 mln
August 3, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cipher pharmaceuticals sees Q2 total revenue of about $11.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces preliminary q2 2016 results highlighted by 30+% revenue growth and $3.0+million cash from operations

* Sees net loss of about $3.4 million, or $0.13 per basic share for q2

* Q2 revenue view $11.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 total revenue of approximately $11.7 million, an increase of more than 30% from $8.8 million in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

