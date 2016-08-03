FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion
August 3, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon reports second quarter 2016 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly revenue $839.3 million versus $667.3 million

* Backlog as at June 30, 2016 of $4.9 billion, 89 per cent higher than backlog of $2.6 billion as at June 30, 2015

* New contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015

* Says new contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in Q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
