BRIEF-Aecon reports Q2 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc

* Aecon reports second quarter 2016 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly revenue $839.3 million versus $667.3 million

* Backlog as at June 30, 2016 of $4.9 billion, 89 per cent higher than backlog of $2.6 billion as at June 30, 2015

* New contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015

* New contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in Q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015