Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.72

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says remains on track to file its NDA for Rhopressa(TM)(Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02% in Q3 of 2016