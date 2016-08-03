FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Western Union reports second quarter results
August 3, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Western Union reports second quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion

* Western union reports second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirmed its full year 2016 outlooks for constant currency revenue growth, operating profit margin, and operating cash flow

* Sees 2016 operating margin of approximately 20%

* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook was decreased slightly to reflect changes in several key foreign currencies against U.S. Dollar

* Sees 2016 cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1 billion

* Sees 2016 low to mid-single digit constant currency revenue increase

* Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C) revenues declined 1% in quarter, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis, on transaction growth of 3%

* Consumer-To-Business (C2B) revenues declined 2% in quarter, or increased 12% on a constant currency basis

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $5.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue change approximately 400 basis points lower than constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
