a year ago
BRIEF-First Solar sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $4.20 to $4.50
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Solar sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $4.20 to $4.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First solar, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 sales $934 million versus i/b/e/s view $862.7 million

* Company updated its 2016 earnings per share guidance

* First solar inc sees fy2016 gross margin percent 18.5% to 19%

* Sees Fy Non-Gaap earnings per share $4.20 to $4.50

* First solar inc sees fy 2016 capital expenditures between $275mln to $325mln

* First solar inc sees fy gaap earnings per share $3.65 to $3.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
