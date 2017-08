Aug 3 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft brew alliance reports largest net sales, shipments, and depletions in company history

* Q2 sales $62.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Craft brew alliance inc says reconfirming previously issued guidance regarding anticipated full year 2016 results