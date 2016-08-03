FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox reports Q4 adj earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 21St century fox reports full year income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $2.76 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $6.60 billion on total revenue of $27.33 billion

* Q4 revenue $6.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.68 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Q4 cable network programming segment oibda $1,214 million versus $1,218 million last year

* First century fox - $0.06 increase to annualized dividend resulting in a prospective annual dividend of $0.36 per share

* First century fox inc - quarterly total segment oibda of $1.45 billion declined by $93 million from $1.54 billion reported in prior year quarter

* Q4 television segment oibda $144 million versus $113 million last year

* First century fox inc - incremental $3 billion buyback authorization

* Q4 filmed entertainment segment oibda $164 million versus $269 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

