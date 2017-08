Aug 3 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $134.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $110.1 million

* Updates full-year guidance; maintains guidance for bookings and for positive adjusted free cash flow

* Qtrly gaap net income was $13.0 mln, up $17.0 mln year-over-year

* Qtrly bookings were $102.2 mln, up 10.5% quarter-over-quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: