BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $181.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Fy comparable restaurant sales to be between 3% to -1% at taco cabana; expected to be between -1% and +1% at pollo tropical

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.4% at pollo tropical, decreased 3.8% at taco cabana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: