a year ago
August 3, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jack in the Box Inc. Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc

* Jack in the Box Inc reports third quarter fy 2016 earnings; updates guidance for fy 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jack in the Box sees 2016 impairment and other charges as a percentage of revenue of approximately 80 basis points, excluding restructuring charges

* Jack in the Box sees fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures of $100 million to $110 million.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Store sales increase of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent at Jack in Box company restaurants

* Store sales increase of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent at qdoba company restaurants

* Store sales of approximately flat to up 0.5 percent at Jack in Box company restaurants

* Store sales increase of approximately 1.5 to 2.0 percent at qdoba company restaurants.

* Jack in the Box Inc sees operating earnings per share ranging from $3.65 to $3.75 in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

