BRIEF-Career Education reports Q2 revenue of $182.6 mln
August 3, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Career Education reports Q2 revenue of $182.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* Career Education Corp. reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $182.6 million versus $216.8 million

* As of end of q2 of 2016, total student enrollments for university group were 31,600, compared to 31,300

* Consolidated adjusted ebitda to improve in 2016 as compared to 2015 and to be positive, to remain flat in 2017 as compared to 2016

* Career Education qtrly net income improved to $11.8 million as compared to prior year quarter net loss of $20.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.18; qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $176.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
