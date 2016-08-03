FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ocular therapeutix says FDA issued a letter noting 1 exception that relates to proposed process for Dextenza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix :

* Provides update on NDA for Dextenza for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain

* FDA issued a letter noting 1 exception that relates to proposed process for identity testing of incoming inert gas component used in manufacturing process

* FDA issued a letter to co noting that corrective actions detailed in responses as whole appear to address ten inspectional observations

* FDA also requested that co provide evidence when migration to automatic integration of analytical testing is complete, which is anticipated during Q3

* Working closely with FDA to address one remaining item and are planning for a resubmission to our NDA as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

