BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q2 net income of $0.38/limited parter unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners Lp says-

* Rice Midstream Partners reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides 2016 capital budget and guidance update

* Decreased 2016 capital budget to $140 million due to increased compression savings

* Reported qtrly net income of $0.38 per limited partner unit

* Qtrly average throughput of 934 mdth/d, a 43 pct increase over prior year quarter

* Increased 2016 guidance to reflect increased expected 2016 throughput and water services activity

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda of $37.8 million, a 127 pct increase over prior year quarter

* Sees 2016 total RMP capital budget $140 million