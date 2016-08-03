FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q2 net income of $0.38/limited parter unit
August 3, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q2 net income of $0.38/limited parter unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners Lp says-

* Rice Midstream Partners reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides 2016 capital budget and guidance update

* Decreased 2016 capital budget to $140 million due to increased compression savings

* Reported qtrly net income of $0.38 per limited partner unit

* Qtrly average throughput of 934 mdth/d, a 43 pct increase over prior year quarter

* Increased 2016 guidance to reflect increased expected 2016 throughput and water services activity

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda of $37.8 million, a 127 pct increase over prior year quarter

* Sees 2016 total RMP capital budget $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

