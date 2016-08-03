FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q2 adj shr $0.16
August 3, 2016

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q2 adj shr $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Reports Second

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 including items

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $544.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $558.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Sees wholly-owned fy 2016 adjusted ebitda of $535-$555 million, including anticipated q4 contributions from aliante and cannery properties

* Excluding pending acquisitions, projects wholly-owned fy 2016 adjusted ebitda of $535 million to $545 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

