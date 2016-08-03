BRIEF-Medifast raises FY adjusted earnings from cont ops forecast

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Medifast Inc

* Medifast, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $64 million to $67 million

* Q2 revenue $71.1 million

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $282 million

* Says company reiterated its fy guidance for revenue from continuing operations

* Says is raising its fy guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to $1.79 to $1.84

* Fy 2016 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is now expected to be in range of $1.38 to $1.43

* Says company expects q3 2016 revenue from continuing operations to be in range of approximately $64.0 million to $67.0 million

* Says fy earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is now expected to be in range of $1.38 to $1.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: